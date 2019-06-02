Nayagarh: District police conducted a raid on a bone fracture clinic here for allegedly practicing abortion and have detained two men in connection with this apart from rescuing a woman late Saturday night.

The rescued woman and her husband hail from Narasinghpur in Cuttack district. They had come to Nayagarh for abortion.

The detained men belong to Sarapada village under Nayagarh block and Dhenkena village under Nuagaon block. These men have admitted to being involved in the illegal abortion for last one year, said a source in the police.

According to another source familiar with the incident, the woman was three months pregnant. After discovering the gender of the foetus, the couple decided to go for an abortion. They already have four years old twin daughters.

A nurse from a Narasinghpur based nursing home the woman frequented to for checkup tipped her about the bone fracture clinic here suggesting that she could get the abortion done here.

While the clinic has no displayed name, it had been running as Nayagarh Diagnostic in official papers.

It was when the personnel of the clinic had administered the woman with some medicine and an injection to get the fetus aborted the cops swooped down on the clinic at about 11:30pm. Later, the woman was admitted at district headquarters hospital.

Nayagarh tehsildar Manoranjan Sahu, ADMO Suresh Kumar Mishra were part of the team. Tehsildar Sahu informed that the clinic has been sealed.

Notably, Nayagarh district is already infamous for foeticide.

