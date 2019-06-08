Bhubaneswar: An abduction bid was foiled Friday night when the kidnappers’ vehicles met with an accident near Vani Vihar in Bhubaneswar.

The victim — a businessman of CRP square area — was rescued by police. He has been identified as Shiv Sundar Das.

According to a source familiar with the incident, there had been a business rivalry between Shiv Sundar and one of his relatives. As fallout of this enmity, the relative allegedly attempted to kidnap him.

A number of miscreants had come in two cars and forcibly abducted Shiv Sundar in one of the cars Friday night. They, however, panicked upon seeing the patrolling cops on the over-bridge and increased the speed leading to a crash.

As the cops approached them, the miscreants fled the spot leaving behind the cars. The police rescued Shiv Sundar and sent him to Capital Hospital for treatment.

The police have seized the vehicles, two pistols and few other weapons from the vehicles.

On the basis of Shiv Sundar’s complaint, the Nayapalli police have lodged a case and launched an investigation.

