Bhubaneswar: Sprint queen Dutee Chand has graced the popular comedy programme ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. Hence she has become the first sports personality from Odisha to appear in the show.

Though the promos of the episode are yet to be released, the sprinter took to her social media platform to share some of the interesting moments during the show.

She posted four photographs of the episode and captioned it as- ‘I am overwhelmed to attend the show as the first person from Odisha. I thank Kapil Sharma ji for inviting me to this unique show.”

In the pictures Dutee is seen posing with top Indian sports personalities like footballer Bhaichung Bhutia and and hockey player Sandeep Singh. She has also uploaded pictures with the show’s host- Kapil Sharma and cast Krushna Abhishek.

Dutee, is the national record holder and current champion in the 100 metres sprint event. She also won silver medals in the 100m and 200m at the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games. Technically she can easily be termed as the ‘second fastest woman’ in Asia.