New Delhi: Biju Janata Dal MP Prasanna Acharya Friday sought information about the steps taken by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to preserve and conserve the Konark Sun Temple on the recommendations of international seminars held in 1997 and 2010.

Speaking in the Upper House of Parliament, Acharya, the BJD Parliamentary party leader in the Rajya Sabha, said the Konark temple is a world heritage monument and famous for its sculptural and ornamental work. He said the main temple has collapsed but the ‘Jagamohan’ is intact. The structures and elements that have survived are famed for their intricate work, iconography and themes. It is a classic illustration of the Odisha style of architecture.

The ASI has been the custodian of the monument since 1939.

“Recently, there has been uproar on the issue of ASI replacing old ornate stone with plain stone and also the preservation of the stone carvings is far from satisfactory. It is alleged that 40 per cent of carved stone has been replaced with plain stone,” said Acharya.

“I would like to know from the Union government the follow-up action taken by ASI on recommendation of international seminars held in the year 1997 and 2010 for conservation, preservation and safety of the world heritage Sun Temple at Konark,” he added.

He urged the Union Minister of Culture to put in concerted efforts through the ASI to prevent further destruction of the temple.