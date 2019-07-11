Tihidi: People defecate outside because toilets are not readily accessible to them and also as a habit. Nevertheless, the Swachh Bharat mission aims to achieve clean and open defecation-free India by October 2, 2019.

One of the objectives of Swachh Bharat is to provide a toilet for each household in the country. Despite the target, the programme has slowed down in Tihidi block of Bhadrak district.

As a result, the target could not be met even five years after the launch of Swachh Bharat. As the programme will cease to continue after August 15, the block administration here wants to complete construction of the remaining 11,277 toilets before the deadline ends. Although the beneficiaries are being made aware of the fact by the block administration, people are doubtful about meeting the target.

According to sources, of the 31 panchayats of Tihidi block, only two — Paliabindha and Nuananda — have been declared open defecation-free. It was targeted to construct 38,839 toilets in the remaining 29 panchayats. Till date, 27,562 toilets have been constructed while 11,277 are yet to be completed.

Commenting on the state of affairs, Junior Engineer of RWSS department, Khagendra Prasad Behera said, “Despite our repeated advisories to the beneficiaries, many failed to construct toilets within the stipulated time. However, we are striving to achieve the target before the deadline.”

PNN