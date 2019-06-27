Mumbai: The Mumbai Police lodged Thursday a rape case against well-known actor in the Hindi film industry, Aditya Pancholi on a complaint filed by a well-known actress. However, at the outset the police have said that the charges will be difficult to prove as the incident happened 10 years back.

Mumbai Police spokesperson Deputy Commissioner of Police Manjunath Shinge confirmed the developments but declined to elaborate.

The Versova Police have lodged a first information report under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and launched a probe into the actress’ complaint. Sources, said that Versova police station has registered a case vide CR no 198/2019 U/s 376, 328, 384, 341, 342, 323, 506 IPC and investigations have started.

Earlier the actress had gone on record and said that Pancholi had raped her when she was just 17 years old. The actress said that she had gone to the police, but no action had been taken against Pancholi. She had also alleged she was in forced relationship with Pancholi and the latter used to sexually and mentally harass her.

Reacting to the development, Pancholi said “It is a false rape case that they were planning and now they have done it. I was anticipating this. This was pre-planned as I had filed a defamation case against them. It is not a small allegation, the law will take its course, I will fight out… the truth will come out.”

The last film Pancholi was seen was Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Bajirao Mastani’ in 2015.

Agencies