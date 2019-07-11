Mumbai: Actor Payal Rohatgi alleged Thursday that Mumbai Police had blocked her on Twitter, prompting Maharashtra Chief Minister’s wife, Amruta Fadnavis, whom she had tagged, to request the cops to look into the issue.

The police said they do not ‘restrict interaction with any citizen’ and their technical team was investigating the matter.

“Why has @MumbaiPolice blocked me?” Rohatgi tweeted, accusing the police of ‘biased behaviour’, and tagging the office of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and also his wife Amruta. She also posted a screen shot of the Mumbai Police’s account which showed her Twitter account as blocked.

Amruta Fadnavis tweeted from her handle @fadnavis_amruta, “A citizen expressing personal views (not intending to hurt religious sentiments) on social media – should not be blocked by public entities/organisations. Request @MumbaiPolice to look into the issue of @Payal_Rohatgi”

In reply, the police said, “Ma’am, Mumbai Police has always stood for all citizens alike. Miss @Payal_Rohatgi s account is open for access & as a policy and practice, we never restrict interaction with any Mumbaikar. Our technical team is investigating any discrepancy.”

PTI