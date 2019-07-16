Mumbai: His days of dancing around trees maybe over but Sanjay Dutt has set his sight on portraying meaningful characters, similar to the ones played by Hollywood veterans Mel Gibson and Denzel Washington.

The actor, who has turned a producer with wife Maanyata in Marathi film ‘Baba’, has said he had a great career and would continue to add great roles to his varied filmography.

“You are right… I can’t dance around trees and with girls. I would like to do some great characters like how Mel Gibson and Denzel Washington do. It has been a long journey from ‘Rocky’ till now and I learnt a lot as I have worked with lot of big people,” Sanjay Dutt said when asked what kind of role he wanted to play at his age.

The 59-year-old actor joked that his white beard is ‘because I use cologne after shaving’.

Sanjay Dutt, who was last seen in ‘Kalank’, has interesting line-up in ‘Sadak 2’, ‘Panipat’, ‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’, ‘Shamshera’ and ‘Prasthanam’ remake.

When asked about the third installment of ‘Munna Bhai..’, Dutt said, “I pray to God that it happens soon. This question should be asked to Raju (Rajkumar) Hirani. Like you even I am waiting for it to happen.”

‘Baba’, Dutt said, is a story of a father and son and their journey through life.

“I believe I am a Maharashtrian because I was born in Maharashtra. I like the content being produced by Marathi cinema and I was planning to produce a Marathi film,” Dutt pointed out.

“The credit for this film goes to the team of ‘Baba’. I liked the subject and felt I should make it. The main pillar of strength in my life and in the film is also same (referring to his father Sunil Dutt). A father is a very important person in a kid’s life. I am happy we are associated with a good film,” added the veteran actor.

Maanayata said she enjoyed the experience of producing a film for the first time.

“I am happy we made a Marathi film as regional cinema plays a crucial role in making content driven films. They show simplicity in a very nice way onscreen. I am glad I am associated with this project,” Maanayata said.

