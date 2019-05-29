Hindi film industry is a booming industry. It not only gives money but also name and fame. There are a number of actors who not only have a successful acting career in the industry but also they earn in crore from their personal ventures.

Here, we bring you a list of actors who run their side businesses that are successful.

Suneil Shetty

Even though Suneil Shetty is a fine actor, he manages to get only small roles in the movies these days. Despite his short career in the movie industry, he is a pretty successful businessman who owns a popular nightclub in Mumbai and chain of renowned restaurants. He is also owner of Popcorn Entertainment.

Lara Dutta

After marrying tennis ace Mahesh Bhupathi, Lara Dutta chose to stay away from film industry. She along with Chabbra555 launched a saree collection and also owns a production house known as Bheegi Basanti.

Twinkle Khanna

Actor turn writer Twinkle didn’t have a thriving film career, but she proved herself in the business world. She has penned a couple of books and manages her interior decoration store.

Shah Rukh Khan

King of Hindi film industry Shah Rukh Khan has several businesses that include his production company Red Chillies Pvt. Ltd and Kolkata Knight Riders – an IPL team. Apart from these two, he has owns 26% shares of KidZania’s Indian franchise.

Sushmita Sen

Even though she stepped into film industry after winning the Miss Universe pageant in 1994, that was not enough to bring her success in movies. However, now, she is the owner of a jewellery store in Dubai that is managed by her mother. Sushmita is to set up a chain of spas and hotels under the banner of her firm Sensazione. She also owns a production company Tantra Entertainment.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Her movies didn’t perform nearly well, as compared to her fitness and spa DVDs which resulted in opening of her own spa centre in Mumbai. She has a perfume brand of her own named S2. Apart from these, she is the co-owner of IPL team Rajasthan Royals along with her husband.

Aamir Khan

Apart from being an actor par excellence, Mr. Perfectionist Khan has a production house that has made a number of acclaimed movies such as ‘Lagaan’, ‘Mangal Pandey’, ‘Taare Zamin Par’, ‘Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na’, ‘Peepli Live’ and ‘Dhobi Ghat’ among others.

Salman Khan:

Other than for his movies and Bigg Boss, Salman Khan is also known for his NGO ‘Being Human’. He has a production company by the name of ‘Salman Khan Production’ as well.