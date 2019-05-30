Hindi films without any intimate kissing scenes are a thing of the past. A kiss between the lead actors adds spice to the film and the audience loves to see that.

But not all actors are comfortable kissing a costar on screen. Here is a list of celebrities who refused to lock lips in movies.

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha has never done a kissing scene in any of her films. She has admitted that she is just not comfortable doing them. Sinha remains quite strict when it comes to intimate scenes in movies.

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty was once embroiled in controversy after Hollywood actor Richard Gere kissed her in fron of cameras. The video went viral and was shown in every news channel, thus taking a toll on Shetty’s public image. Since that episode, the actress vowed to never do kissing scenes in films.

Salman Khan

Superstar Salman Khan is one of the very few mainstream actors who has never kissed any of his costars onscreen. The ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ star has also said that he does not have any respect for those who indulge in kissing in movies.

Fawad Khan

Pakistani actor Fawad Khan has always remained very grounded and conservative in his lifestyle. Khan feels that fans back in Pakistan are a bit orthodox and cannot digest kissing scenes in films.

Ajay Devgan

Since making his debut in the film ‘Phool Aur Kaante’ in 1992, actor Ajay Devgn has never kissed any of his costars in films. He finds it very uncomfortable and despite being in the industry for more than two decades, is yet to shoot a kiss scene with an actress.

PNN