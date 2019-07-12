Mumbai: Pooja Batra, who was once regarded as the top actress of the Hindi film Industry, has distanced herself from the world of movies.

In 2002, he married surgeon Dr. Sonu S. Ahluwalia and settled in America but got separated after 9 years. Recently, Pooja married ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ actor Nawab Shah.

The couple had been in a relationship and were often spotted together.

They also shared their photos on social media. According to media reports, the couple has secretly got married.

According to a website, Pooja and Nawab tied the knot in Jammu and Kashmir. Nawab shared a photo on Instagram on Eid in which he was seen with Pooja.

This is the second marriage of actress Pooja Batra, who was Femina Miss India International in 1993.

She shot to fame when she was crowned Miss India Asia-Pacific in 1993. She went on to become one of the top models in India. She walked the ramp for over 250 fashion shows in India and overseas. She is an ambassador for Parag Sarees. Pooja was seen in films like ‘Nayak’, ‘Hasina Maan Jaegi’ and ‘Bhai’.

On the other hand, Nawab Shah has also worked in many superhit films, including ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’, ‘Don 2’, ‘Dilwale’ and ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’.

Nawab will be next seen in Salman Khan’s upcoming movie ‘Dabang 3’.

PNN/Agencies