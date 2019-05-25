The Hindi film industry and the world of cricket have had a very long relationship. While Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have a fairytale love story, not every union between movie stars and cricketers ended on a happy note.

Here is a look at some Hindi film actresses who dated cricketers but did not marry them.

Deepika Padukone-Yuvraj Singh-Kim Sharma

Yuvraj Singh reportedly dated both Deepika Padukone and Kim Sharma at different times in his life. However, Deepika moved on to Ranveer Singh while Kim tied the knot with businessman Ali Punjani. Yuvraj of course married Hazel Keech.

Isha Sharvani-Zaheer Khan

Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan and actress Isha Sharvani had an eight-year-long relationship before calling it quits. Zaheer got married to ‘Chak De India’ star Sagarika Ghatge.

Neena Gupta-Vivian Richards

Neena Gupta’s relationship with West Indian cricket legend Vivian Richards made many headlines back in the day. Richards, despite being married, continued an affair with Gupta with whom he has a daughter named Masaba Gupta. Neena raised Masaba as a single mother in Mumbai.

Amrita Singh-Ravi Shastri

Ravi Shastri and Amrita Singh were open about their feelings for each other during the late 80s. Things clearly did not work out as Ravi married Ritu Singh while Amrita tied the knot with Saif Ali Khan.

Nagma- Sourav Ganguly

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly is not someone who talks much about his personal life. But actress Nagma has many times spoken publicly about their relationship which was once ‘much more than friendship’.

Agencies