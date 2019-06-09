Love him or hate him, there is no way you can ignore superstar Salman Khan. He is ‘god’ for his fans who make sure that his movies are blockbusters in box office. Earlier, fans of Shah Rukh Khan hated Salman due to differences between the two actors.

However, now the two have become thick friends and even consider each other as family. So, even the fans of both the Khans admire the two superstars and have started supporting their movies.

However, still there are people who think that Salman is not good at acting and hate him. Especially, there are some Bollywood actresses who don’t like him at all. Here is a list of the few actresses:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

We wouldn’t be surprised if you were expecting this name to be first on the list. Ash and Salman share a long history together that started with a sweet love story but ended in a bitter breakup. It all started on the set of ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’ in 1999. While things seemed perfect for a while, soon Salman showed his violent behavior and turned into an abusive boyfriend. After a series of burning controversies, the duo finally parted ways in 2002. Salman actually created chaos in her personal, as well as, professional life. No wonder, she hates him!

Kangana Ranaut

She is one of such Bollywood actresses who has the capability to give hit movies without the backing of a hero. Salman is someone who overshadows anyone else in his movies. Moreover, she feels that in his movies there’s no credit given to the actresses and they just play the part of glam dolls. Though she has made a special appearance in the film ‘Ready,’ but isn’t very keen on working with him due to these aspects.