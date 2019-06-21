Mumbai: ‘International Yoga Day’ is observed on the 21st of June every year. Many programs are organized on this day to mark the event and promote healthy living.

Apart from common men, even celebrities have been sharing videos on social media since many days. One special thing is that many film industry heroines were/are doing yoga during pregnancy. Know these actresses who have been doing Yoga, during pregnancy.

Soha Ali Khan: Soha gave birth to a daughter in the year 2017. Soha’s daughter’s name is Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Soha kept herself fit by doing yoga during her pregnancy. Even her Yoga picture went viral.

Lara Dutta: Khakee actress Lara Dutta who married to Mahesh Bhupathi in 2011 has a girl. A picture of Lara Dutta doing yoga also went viral. Lara often posts Yoga videos and photos on social media.

Kareena Kapoor Khan: Bebo too was seen performing and doing exercise to keep herself fit. Kareena did yoga to reduce the weight after pregnancy.

Shilpa Shetty: Shilpa Shetty shared a video on Yoga day on social media. Shilpa reduced her increased weight with Yoga and Exercise. Shilpa is a fitness freak.

Soumya Tandon: ‘Bhabhiji Ghar Pae Hai actress Soumya Tandon recently became a mother. After delivery, Soumya to keep herself fit was seen doing yoga and exercise.

PNN/Agencies