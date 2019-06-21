Guwahati: An additional exclusion list to the draft NRC will be published June 26 containing the names of those who figured in the draft published July 30, 2018 but were subsequently found ineligible for inclusion.

According to an official release Friday, the list will also include those found ineligible during hearings held for disposal of claims and objections.

The persons, who will be excluded, will be informed individually through Letters of Information (LoI) to be delivered at their residential addresses and such persons will have the opportunity to file their claims at the designated NRC Seva Kendras (NSKs) within July 11.

Their claims will be disposed thereafter before publication of the final National Register of Citizens July 31, the release added.

The exclusion list will be published at designated NRC Seva Kendra, at the office of the Deputy Commissioner/SDO (Civil/Circle Officer) where the additional list for the village/wards will be available in a consolidated manner.

It will be also available online. Those persons whose draft status will change to exclusion in the additional list will be highlighted there as ‘excluded in additional list’.

Those persons already included in Draft NRC published July 30, 2018 and not getting affected by additional list will continue to be displayed as before.

The draft published July 30 last included the names of 2.9 crore people out of total applications of 3.29 crore, while 40 lakh people have been left out in the draft.

In the first draft published December 31 night contained 1.9 crore names.

The NRC in Assam is being updated under the monitoring of the Supreme Court and the final list is scheduled to be released July 31.

PTI