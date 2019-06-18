New Delhi: The Congress Tuesday named senior West Bengal leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury its leader in the Lok Sabha, after failing to convince Rahul Gandhi to take up the post. The matter was discussed at the long-pending strategy session this morning where Rahul and his mother and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi were present. A letter has been written to Lok Sabha, saying Chowdhury would be the leader of the single largest party from the Opposition and represent it at all important selection committees.

The party also focused on the meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday to discuss his “One nation one election” idea. The Congress has so far opposed it, arguing against it from practical, logistical and legal angles.

The question of a Lok Sabha leader opened up after the party’s senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge lost the election. But the Congress was soft-pedalling on the issue as it wanted Rahul Gandhi for the position.

But Rahul, since the party’s rout in the general election, has been insistent on giving up the party chief’s post. The party has refused to accept it and there has been an impasse for weeks.

With the Lok Sabha being convened Monday, the party Tuesday opted for an alternative.

Along with Adhir Chowdhury, Kerala leader K Suresh, party spokesperson Manish Tewari and Thiruvanathapuram lawmaker Shashi Tharoor were reportedly in the running for the post.

But Chowdhury – a five-time member of the Lok Sabha – was chosen in view of his long experience in the Parliament and the party.

At the meeting Tuesday, the party also discussed the selection of the Lok Sabha Speaker and decided not to oppose the NDA choice – BJP MP from Rajasthan Om Birla.

Over the last two days, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached out to the Opposition, emphasising that it has a huge role in democracy irrespective of numbers.

IANS