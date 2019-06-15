Mumbai: Actress Aditi Rao Hydari was nostalgic as her maiden Telugu film ‘Sammohanam’ clocked a year since its release Saturday.

Directed by Mohan Krishna Indraganti, the romantic drama also features Sudheer Babu.

“‘Sammohanam’ my Telugu debut with a dream team. Lots of love to the audiences who not only accepted me but also gave me so much love. Cannot believe it’s already been a year no Sudheer Babu. Turn back the clock! P.S. ‘V’ will all be together soon,” Aditi tweeted.

#Sammohanam my Telugu debut with a dream team. Lot's of love to the audiences who not only accepted me but also gave me soooo much love. Cannot believe it’s already been a year no @isudheerbabu? Turn back the clock! Ps- ‘V’ will all be together soon! #MohanSirKiPaathshaala ❤❤❤ pic.twitter.com/ZCBS13QHvY — Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari) June 15, 2019

The team has now reunited for action thriller “V”.

Announcing the new project, Sudheer had earlier tweeted: “V are coming back and this time with an action thriller. Reunion with my favourite Mohan Krishna Indraganti sir and Aditi Rao Hydari.”

IANS