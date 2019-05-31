Tihidi: A day after Orissa POST carried a report about the neglected state of Itagadi, a village located 10 km from Thidi block in Bhadrak district, the administration has become active. Collector Gyanranjan Das has asked the BDO to submit a report on the village.

The Collector issued a letter Thursday in this regard. The BDO was asked to look into all problems of the village and submit the report. BDO Smrutiranjan Deo said that the report will be submitted after an inquiry.

The OP report said that the village was part of Kubera village. After a lot of efforts, Itagadi was granted revenue status last year. But no step has been taken to provide basic facilities like road connectivity and drinking water.

Five years ago, efforts were made to lay a concrete road for a few metres, but there is no trace of it now.

As the road is in bad shape, people have to walk to the panchayat office for rations. Students using the road face accidents on a daily basis, villagers rued.

Locals lamented, “We have no all-weather road and no tube wells. The administration and people’s representatives are taking no action in this regard, even though their attention had been to the problems.”

The village, with a population of 2000, has only one Anganwadi centre, which is not enough to provide pre-school education, supplementary nutrition and immunization to all the kids.

Now, summer has triggered water crisis in the village with only four tube wells. They are not enough to meet the people’s needs, villagers alleged.

