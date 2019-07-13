Balasore: Even as monsoon played truant, the agriculture department in Balasore laid stress on meeting target in the current kharif season in 2019. The department has set a target for paddy cultivation on 1, 99, 369 hectares of land and non-paddy cultivation on 19, 368 hectares in this kharif season.

The department held a meeting on strategy on the kharif season at Sadbhabana Hall here Friday. ADM Sambit Kumar Nayak, who is in charge of the Collector, presided over the meeting.

Agriculture officials made a presentation on the target and various programmes being undertaken to meet the targets in production of paddy and other crops.

The officials deliberated on supply of subsidised fertilisers, pesticide and seeds to farmers, in-time clearance of subsidy, implementation of soil health cards, execution of Pradhan Mantri Krushisichai Yojana, crop insurance, doubling of farmers’ income by 2022 and step on promoting organic farming.

PNN