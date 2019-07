Nayagarh: A couple of hours of heavy rains flooded ward no. 1 of Nayagarh municipality Saturday.

Such was the condition that rain water rushed into the houses of most people living in Works department lane here.

While the issue in nothing new in the area, the Nayagarh Municipal Corporation (NMC) administration is sleeping over their complaints, alleged locals.

They have warned to take to the streets, should the issue continue.

PNN