Mumbai: Popular singer Adnan Sami, back at the recording studio, says he is working on ‘something cool’.

The singer, known for songs such as ‘Lift kara de’, ‘Noor e khuda’ and ‘Bhar do jholi’, has teased about working on new music on his social media handles.

“Just finished a great recording session with some of the finest musicians of India, whom I call my musical family as they have been with me through many years,” Adnan posted Sunday. “They’re just incredible…Something cool is coming up,” he wrote.

He also shared photographs from the recording studio with the musicians.

Adnan last came out with his independent album in 2013. He was recently seen as a coach in the singing reality show ‘The Voice’.

IANS