It is no secret that the charming Anushka Shetty is one of the most popular and sought-after names in South cinema today. A bankable performer in the truest sense, she enjoys a strong fan following due to her magnetic personality, gorgeous looks and impressive screen presence.
A seasoned performer, ‘Devasena’ has starred in several well-received movies and this has established her as the undisputed ‘Queen’ of the box office. Over the years, she has often grabbed plenty of attention because of her personal life.
A few years ago, Anushka opened up about her love life and revealed that she considers marriage to be an important part of one’s life. The ‘Lady Superstar’ added that she believes in ‘going with the flow’ and implied that she has never planned anything regarding her marriage.
While the Super beauty refused to talk about her ‘Mr Right’, she admitted that has been in love at least once. “Of course! How can you not fall for someone for so many years?” she added.
Interestingly, over the years, Anushka has often been linked to her Billa and Baahubali 2 co-star Prabhas. However, she has always maintained that ‘Darling’ is just a good friend. Similarly, Prabhas too has made it clear that he is not dating her.
Anushka, who became a household name post the success of the Baahubali series, is currently shooting for Silence which has her paired opposite Kollywood heartthrob R Madhavan. She will also be seen in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, featuring Chiranjeevi in the titular role.
