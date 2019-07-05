CUTTACK: Three adventure enthusiasts, Deepak Kumar Nayak, Subhasis Das and Parimal Tudu, went on an exploratory trip Thursday to Kusapangi village in Cuttack district which has some historic caves.

Talking to Orissa Post Deepak said, “Kusapangi village located on the outskirts of Chandaka has got some known and unknown caves in the hills nearby. Three old caves are present on the north of the village atop a small hill. They are known locally as Rameswar Cave, Dakshina Kabata Cave and Anahat Cave.”

A few years back a team of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) found traces of human settlements which they said were around 4,000 years old inside the Chandaka forests. It is believed that there were human habitations in the hill’s caves located on the north-west of Chandaka forest.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the artwork on reptiles, weapons and geometrical signs prove that people were living in Pathapur, Kusapangi and Gayalbank areas, 3,500 to 4,000 years ago around 20 km away from Cuttack city.

The caves inside the hills are named Pandava Bakhara, Diarakhola, Tiger Cave, Chanchali Cave, Kalia Taila Cave, Narahari Cave and Anahat Cave where artworks of copper from the Stone Age have been found.

There is a lake adjacent to the hill near the Mahanadi River. It is assumed that there was a human civilisation near the river during that time.

The caves of Kusapangi village are located around 300 meters above ground level. A saint (he belongs to Kusapangi village) still stays inside the Rameswar Cave. With the assistance of the saint the enthusiastic trio made it to the top of the hill where the caves are situated.

The saint said that during ages gone by the caves used to be the residences of monks. Down the caves, there is still a small temple dedicated to Lord Rama, Laxmana and Sita where the saint prays.

Deepak says the ancient signs found in the Dakshina Kabata Caves could date back to an earlier period in history.

Trekking to the caves is quite difficult as there is no walkable path. The path through the jungle is slippery, full of wild grass and thorns.

The adventure enthusiasts, Deepak and Subhasis, have requested the Tourism Department and government organisations to survey in detail this hidden treasure inside the Chandaka forest.

The saint requested the adventurers to get an accessible road constructed to the cave so that tourists can reach the place easily.

Chaitali Shome, OP