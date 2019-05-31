Mumbai: After giving hits like ‘Tum hi ho’ and ‘Darkhaast’, singer Arijit Singh and composer Mithoon have reunited for a love ballad titled ‘Tujhe kitna chahne lage’ for the Shahid Kapoor-starrer ‘Kabir Singh’.

While the first song ‘Bekhayali’ created quite a buzz upon its release and has become a love anthem for the season, the new song by Arijit has become another chartbuster. The song features Shahid Kapoor in a love-lorn human who is completely lost, drinking too much and smoking which also involves some flashbacks. The song is a blend of love, melancholy and longing.

Watch the video here:

“We’re very happy to treat the audience with ‘Tujhe kitna chahne lage’. Mithoon and Arijit will yet again mesmerise the audience with this beautiful love ballad,” producer Bhushan Kumar said in a statement.

‘Kabir Singh’, a T-Series and Cine1 Studios presentation, is produced by Bhushan, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar and Ashwin Varde. Its video showcases Shahid in a clean-shaven look. This persona of Shahid completes his three diverse looks in this Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directed film.

“Shahid has moulded his different looks according to the character,” said Khetani. Varde added: “This new look is a bonanza for all his fans.”

The film releases June 21.