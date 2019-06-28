Doha: After the Indian cricket team, it was the turn of the national cueists to hand another defeat to Pakistan – this time in the Asian Team Snooker Championships here Friday.

The Indian team comprising recently-crowned Asian champion Pankaj Advani, Laxman Rawat and Aditya Mehta stormed into the semifinals of the event with a facile 3-0 win over Pakistan. In the process they also assured themselves of a medal.

The top two players of the Indian team, Advani and Rawat showed very good skills on the green baize to completely outclass Pakistan represented by Mohammed Bilal and Asjad Iqbal.

India received a direct entry to the quarters based on their strong showing in the group stages while Pakistan had to earn their last eight spot by overcoming Qatar 3-1.

In the first frame, 21-time World Champion Advani did not allow his opponent a single point winning 67-0 with a break of 67. India thus went one up in the best-of-five-match contest – two singles, one doubles and two reverse singles.

In the second tie Rawat also achieved a comfortable win over Ashad. The doubles tie went smoothly for India as Rawat put the final nail in the coffin with a splendid 55 break to oust Pakistan and confirm a medal for India. Advani did not have to do much in the frame.

Agencies