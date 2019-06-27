Thakurmunda: An undertrial who had escaped from Karanjia sub-jail and was missing from June 16 was arrested Wednesday.

The undertrial, Bhagwan Tudu of Jajpur, was in the jail after he was convicted in a murder case. He was initially in Jajpur jail, but was shifted to Karania August 16, 2017.

Tudu was working in a vegetable garden with other undertrials, but he had managed to escape June 19.

Three days after his escape, head warder of the jail Sukant Bahera had lost his mental balance. Behera was missing and later his body was found hanging June 23 in a forest.

Following the escape of the undertrial, sub-jail superintendent had called meetings several times and insisted on tracing the undertrial.

The family members of Sukant alleged that Sukant was under stress after returning from meeting. He went out of the house, but did not return home.

Karanjia police had a tip-off about the missing untertrial and raided his village in Jajpur Tuesday and arrested him. He was produced in court and then sent to jail.

PNN