Kesinga: Eleven-year-old baby, Chinmayee Bisi of ward No.3 under this NAC in Kalahandi district, who is suffering from abnormal growth of the head, was sent to Sishu Bhawan in Cuttack for better treatment Thursday.

Binod Bisi, 26, and Parbati Bisi, 23, felt blessed when Chinmayee was born, but misfortune struck soon after. Chinmayee’s head started growing abnormally when she was only two months old. It led to other complications like food disorder and lack of sleep and loss of weight. Chinmayee currently weighs eight kilograms and resembles an alien.

Chinmayee’s parents are daily wage earners and they lack the financial resources to provide her with treatment. It was only after ‘Dharitrl’ and ‘Orissa POST’ reported her condition, the health department was forced to act.

Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) Dr Banalata Devi got Chinmayee’s name registered online and referred her to Dr Jhasketan Sahu in Cuttack. An ambulance then rushed Chinmayee to Sishu Bhawan.

When contacted, CDMO Dr Devi said she would be given all necessary treatment free of cost.

PNN