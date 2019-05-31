Chennai: Telugu star Mahesh Babu’s 26th film, which will be directed by Anil Ravipudi, has been titled ‘Sarileru Neekevvaru’, its makers announced Friday. The title, which roughly translates to ‘nobody can match you’, was unveiled via a special poster which Mahesh shared on his Twitter page.

The project, to be produced by Dil Raju and AK Entertainments, marks the maiden collaboration of Mahesh and Ravipudi. Basking in the success of his latest release ‘Maharshi’, which has gone on to become the biggest grosser of his career; Mahesh is currently on a family holiday in London.

Upon his return to India, he’s expected to commence work on this film in which he’s rumoured to be playing a soldier. The poster features a rifle and what appears to be a soldier’s hat next to the title font.

The poster also confirms that the film will hit the screens next year during Sankranti festival. The rest of the cast and crew will be announced in the coming weeks. The industry rumours suggest that actress Rashmika Mandanna has been signed as the leading lady.