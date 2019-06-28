Cuttack: Even before the controversy surrounding the Malkangiri hospital TikTok video could subside, a fresh video is doing rounds in social media. This time, the video was allegedly shot in Odisha’s premier SCB Medical College and Hospital.

The hospital attendants – allegedly employees of a private firm and engaged in the SCB for taking care of patients – have recorded the video at work while snubbing their duty.

The attendants are getting sticks from various sections after the video surfaced Friday.

A number of social media users pointed out that the video, which is fast circulating in social media platforms, has revealed the true picture of how patients are being taken care of in SCB.

It may be mentioned here that few nurses were found to have shot a TikTok video while they were on duty in government run Malkangiri district headquarters hospital. A show cause notice has been served on them and they have since been sent on leave after much hue and cry by the public.

PNN