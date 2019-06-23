Brussels: After spending some quality time with her husband and cricketer Virat Kohli in London, actress Anushka Sharma is basking in the sunshine in Brussels.

The actress took to Instagram to update her fans and followers about her trip. She first posted an image of herself from the plane in her Instagram stories with the caption “Adios London, hello Brussels”.

She is in Brussels for a shoot, information of which has not been revealed yet. But it seems that the actress is taking out time from her work commitment, and enjoying her trip.

Anushka posted a photograph of a beautiful sunset, and shared the view from her room overlooking flowers and a street.

In another image, the “Sultan” actress is seen posing in the middle of the road with sun rays coming from behind her. She upped the style quotient by pairing her black trousers and shirt with a denim jacket and white sneakers.

“Shining,” she captioned the image. She also posted a photograph of where she is getting ready for the shoot.