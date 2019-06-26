The theme for the 2019 ‘International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking’ is ‘Health for Justice. Justice for Health’

The International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking is a United Nations International Day against drug abuse and the illegal drug trade. It has been observed annually June 26, since 1989. The observance was instituted by General Assembly Resolution 42/112 of December 7, 1987.

June 26, 1987, two important texts –Comprehensive Multidisciplinary Outline of Future Activities in Drug Abuse Control and Declaration of the International Conference on Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking— were adopted at the International Conference on Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, which was held in Vienna during 17-26 June 1987. The Conference recommended that an annual day should be observed to mark the importance of the fight against drug abuse and illicit trafficking. Both the dates June 17 and June 26 were suggested, and in the later meetings June 26 was chosen and written into the draft and final resolution.

It is often referred to by Anti-Drug campaigners as 6/26.

The UN’s 2007 World Drug Report puts the value of the illegal drug trade at USD 322 billion a year.

It may be mentioned here that Punjab would observe the ‘International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking’ in its every district with the active involvement of schools, colleges, NGOs and social welfare organisations June 26.

The trade in drugs was already recognised as a global problem requiring a global solution at the beginning of the 20th century, with the first international conference on narcotic drugs held in Shanghai in 1909. Over the following decades, a multilateral system to control production, trafficking and abuse of drugs was developed. Three drug control conventions were adopted under the auspices of the United Nations (in 1961, 1971 and 1988). Adherence is now almost universal.

The theme for the 2019 ‘International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking’ is ‘Health for Justice. Justice for Health’; which emphasises the integrated nature of the rights and health-based approaches.

Past Observances Themes

2016-2018: Listen First— Listening to children and youth is the first step to help them grow healthy and safe

2015: Let’s Develop— Our Lives, Our Communities, Our Identities, Without Drugs

2014: A message of hope— Drug use disorders are preventable and treatable

2013: Make health your ‘new high’ in life, not drugs

2012: Global Action for Healthy Communities without Drugs

2011: “Say No!”

2010: Think health not drugs

2007- 2009: Do drugs control your life? Your life. Your community. No place for drugs.

2006: Value yourself…make healthy choices

2005: Drugs is not child’s play

2004: Drugs— treatment works

2003: Let’s talk about drugs

2002: Substance abuse and HIV/AIDS

2001: Sports against drugs