Shirish Kunder-Farah Khan: Their love story started on the sets of ‘Main Hoon Na’ and surprised everybody. The two were constantly bickering on the sets and it came as a surprise to many when Shirish proposed to choreographer-filmmaker Farah. She said ‘yes’ after contemplating on the issue. Shirish is eight years younger than Farah, but who cares when the minds and hearts match. The two got married in 2004. Farah gave birth to triplets a few years back – two daughters and a son.

Karan Singh Grover-Bipasha Basu: The Bong bombshell and the muscular Punjabi hunk met on the sets of the horror movie ‘Alone’ in 2015. It was probably love at first sight for them. They got married in 2016. Bipasha frequently uploads romance-oozing pictures of the two on her social media platforms. Karan is three years younger than Bipasha, but for the two, age is just a number.

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas: The Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra marriage was probably made in heaven. The two are always in the news for their fashion statements and lovey-dovey moments. Priyanka is 10 years older than Nick, but then always has said that she wouldn’t have married anybody else. Love breaks all barriers and certainly age doesn’t matter when Cupid strikes. The two tied the nuptial knot in December 2018.

Parmeet Sethi-Archana Puran Singh: Here again Cupid which has played a major role in bringing the two together. Parmeet is seven years younger to Archana, but that hasn’t been a problem for both. The two met at a common friend’s party way back in the 1980s. They slowly discovered each other and their fondness for each other grew and they entered into a live-in relationship. They finally got married in 1992 and their bonding is still growing stronger by the day. They have two kids – Aryaman and Ayushmaan.

Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan: Kunal is five years younger than Soha and the two were in a live-in relationship before their marriage. Kunal proposed to Soha at probably one of the most romantic places in the world – Paris. It did not take much time for the lady to accept. The two got married in 2015. Soha gave birth September 29, 2015 to daughter, Inaaya and the two simply adore the child.

