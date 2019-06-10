When it comes to the matters of love and relationships, there is no rulebook that lays down the guidelines on how to make a relationship work. For many couples, a healthy relationship is all about mutual love, care and respect, and a huge age gap may not be an area of concern. Here are a few celebrity couples who have a big age gap and yet, their love stories are the stuff of fairy tales.

Kareena Kapoor Khan- 11 years

Saif was a young lad in Bollywood when he first tied the knot in 1991 with Amrita Singh. In 1991, Kareena Kapoor was just 11 years old!

Kiran Rao- 13 years

Aamir Khan tied the knot with Reena Dutta in 1986. During that time, his present wife Kiran Rao was just 13 years old!

Manyata Dutta- 8 years

Manyata Dutta is Sanjay Dutt’s third wife. Sanjay tied the knot for the first time with Richa Sharma in 1987. Thereafter he married Rhea Pillai in 1998. Manyata was just 8 years old when Sanjay married Richa.

Ankita Konwar- 15 years

Milind Soman has been quite a casanova all his life. But, he decided to settle down with model ‎Mylène Jampanoï. The two got married in Goa in 2006, but soon divorced in 2009. In 2006, Milind’s present wife, Ankita, was 15 years old.