Gossip mills of star kids who are allegedly linked up with their buddies in the industry are now new. Almost all star kids have found themselves as part of some shocking rumoured affairs.

Here is a list of the alleged love affairs:

Ahan Shetty and Tania Shroff

Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty is rumoured to be dating Tania Shroff. The duo is spotted together at various places and even had a dinner date in the city. Recently, they were spotted in a Bandra restaurant. Tania is an outsider, and not related to Shroffs. According to reports, Ahan and Tania are dating each other from a long time and have been spotted together on many occasions.

Harshvardhan Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan

Anil Kapoor’s son Harshvardhan Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan, daughter of Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan, were earlier rumoured to be dating. They had been spotted together at dinner dates many times, but have never openly accepted their relationship.

Jhanvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya

Sridevi’s daughter Jhanvi Kapoor was previously said to be dating Shikhar Pahariya after a picture of the actress kissing him went viral. Shikhar is the grandson of former Union minister Sushil Kumar Shinde.

Navya Naveli Nanda and Aryan Khan

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan and Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda (daughter of Shweta and Rahul Nanda) were classmates at a school in London and they both celebrated their high school graduation last year. The picture of celebration and last day of college went viral on internet. It was rumoured that were dating each other.