Chennai: The ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu seemed to be on course to win a comfortable number of seats in the 22 Assembly segments in which by-polls were held, signalling that K Palaniswami can breathe easy and continue in the saddle for another two years as Chief Minister. The party was leading in 10 of the 22 seats where polling was held in two phases – April 18 and May 19, according to the latest Election Commission data.

Though the party had nothing to boast of in the 38 Lok Sabha seats where it was leading in just two segments, it seemed to put up a better show in the 10 Assembly seats where its candidates are leading by slender margins.

The simple majority figure in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly is 117, and the ruling party has a strength of 114, including the Speaker.

The principal opposition DMK, along with its allies, including Congress, has 97 MLAs. Its partner IUML has one legislator. DMK was leading in 12 of the 22 Assembly seats that witnessed by-polls.

PTI