New Delhi: Air India announced Wednesday that various new flights would begin from next month on domestic as well as international routes in order to meet heavy demand of seats during the summer vacation.

The national carrier said it will offer an additional 3,500 seats per week on Mumbai-Dubai-Mumbai route from June 1. Moreover, it will increase the capacity by another 3,500 seats per week on Delhi-Dubai-Delhi route too, starting June 2 by operating two new flights using its ‘B787 Dreamliner’ aircraft.

“The airline will offer one way economy class promotional fare of Rs 7,777 (all inclusive) from both Delhi and Mumbai to Dubai for sale and travel up to July 31, 2019,” Air India said in a statement.

On its domestic front, Air India said it will introduce new flights on Bhopal-Pune-Bhopal route and Varanasi-Chennai-Varanasi route, starting June 5.

“The number of flights on Delhi-Bhopal-Delhi route will be increased from present 14 flights per week to 20 flights per week by introducing third frequency to the historical city of Tals,” the statement added.

The national carrier also said that the number of flights per week would be increased on routes such as Delhi-Bangalore-Delhi, Delhi-Amritsar-Delhi, Chennai-Ahmedabad-Chennai, Chennai-Kolkata-Chennai, Delhi-Vadodara-Delhi and Mumbai-Vizag-Mumbai.

PTI