Joda: The Jurudi mine area under Joda block in Keonjhar district is getting polluted day by day. Commuters passing through the Jurudi-Bamebari Road on State Highway No-2, stretching from Hensabeda Square to Jurudi Square, are feeling choked due to the high level of air pollution.

Shockingly, this has become a regular affair in the Jurudi mine area. Traffic jam in Jurudi is adding to the woes of passersby and paralysing the life of local people.

It is learnt that, hundreds of trucks and dumpers loaded with minerals shuttle on this road every day.

Moreover, many trucks and dumpers transport minerals to the Jurudi, Banspani and Nayagarh railway sidings on a regular basis, worsening the road condition.

Although many big mining companies are using the Jurudi-Bamebari road regularly, there is no provision for sprinkling water on this road to settle down dust. Some local people like Surendra Nath Mohanty, Bira Penthei, Dasa Penthei, Sher Mohammed and Madhu Mahala have strongly resented the air pollution problem in the Jurudi area.

Meanwhile, it is alleged, the state government is giving permission to trucks and dumpers for transporting minerals in order to generate more revenue, without adequately developing the infrastructure.

On the other hand, lakhs of rupees that are lying with the District Mineral Foundation (DMF) of Keonjhar are not being adequately utilised for the development of mining affected areas. Furthermore, no concrete steps are being taken for checking air pollution.

