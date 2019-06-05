Mumbai: A 25-year-old air hostess working with a private airline was allegedly raped by her friend and his roommates in suburban Andheri, police said Wednesday.

The incident took place Tuesday night at a flat in Goni Nagar where Swapnil Badodia (25), the woman’s friend, lived as a paying guest, a police official informed.

Badodia, who too works for an airline, and the woman went out for dinner Tuesday evening and later had drinks at his flat, the woman told police.

As per the woman, when she woke up next morning, she realised that when she was drunk, Badodia and his friends forced themselves on her during the night. She immediately lodged a complaint of gangrape at MIDC police station.

“We registered a case of gang rape under IPC section 376D and arrested the accused person (Badodia),” said Nitin Alaknure, senior police inspector, MIDC police station.

Badodia confessed to the crime but denied the involvement of his roommates, another police officer claimed. He was produced before a court which sent him in police custody till June 6. Further probe is on.

PTI