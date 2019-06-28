Bhubaneswar: Vodafone-Idea, Bharti Airtel and Tata Teleservices have been losing subscribers in Odisha over the past couple of months. The latest Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) report states that the subscriber base of these private service providers shrank in April, too.

“Vodafone-Idea lost the maximum of 4.31 lakh subscribers in Odisha in April, followed by Bharti Airtel that lost 1.26 lakh subscribers and Tata Teleservices, which lost 1.05 lakh subscribers here,” the TRAI report says.

The service providers lost lakhs of subscribers in April, bringing the overall mobile subscriber base in the state down by 3.47 lakh to 3.23 crore, the report adds.

Earlier, Airtel had witnessed the sharpest decline, by 9.36 lakh subscribers, in March followed by Vodafone Idea which lost nearly 2.97 lakh subscribers in Odisha the same month. Similarly, Tata Teleservices lost 39,420 subscribers in Odisha during the same period.

Reliance Jio, though, has consistently maintained its strong subscriber base in Odisha. Jio in the state stood at 3.03 lakh of net addition followed by BSNL with net addition of 12,100 subscribers in this period.

According to the latest financial report released by TRAI on the sector for the quarter ending March 2019, Reliance Jio achieved gross revenue of Rs 403.19 crore in the quarter spanning Jan-March 2019, followed by Bharti Airtel with Rs 357.44 crore, Vodafone-Idea with Rs 121.9 crore, BSNL with Rs 60.05 crore and Tata Teleservices with Rs 9.22 crore.