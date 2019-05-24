Mumbai: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has said she will be working with director Mani Ratnam again for a multi-lingual film based on the Tamil novel ‘Ponniyin Selvan’. The film will be a period drama. She confirmed the news after walking the red carpet in Cannes 2019.

Aishwarya said, “Mani Ratnam has not yet officially announced the film, but I have signed it. Yes, I am working with him. I won’t say I agreed…I will always be more than thrilled, excited, overwhelmed, humbled and just happy to work with my guru, Mani. ‘

As per reports earlier, the story of the film is based on Chola king of 10th century. Aishwarya will be seen as the wife of Periya Pazhuvettaraiyar, who served as the chancellor and treasurer of the Chola kingdom. Her character will have grey shades. She will be portraying the character of a woman who is mysterious and power-hungry. She is always trying to influence her husband to plot and bring about the downfall of the Chola kingdom.

South Indian film superstar Mohan Babu, in all probability, will play the role of Aishwarya’s husband in the film. However, there has been no confirmation from the makers of this film on this issue.

