Angul: The Angul district unit of All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC) Thursday announced a series of protests in the district in coming days to protest the central government’s decision privatise public sector units including NALCO.

Two days ago the trade union organised mass demonstration before the NALCO plant here opposing central move to sell out NALCO to private hands.

Hundreds of trade union activists participated in the rally. The speakers at the rally came down heavily on Centre for its decision to disinvest from all 46 public sector units in the country.

Brajbandhu Sahu who led the rally said the Niti Ayog has announced to disinvest all 46 PSUs which will be opposed by trade union at all india level and at Angul district level where three PSUs like NALCO,NTPC and MCL are operating.

“We will vehemently oppose the move by the Centre to disinvest shares from the PSU and will go to street,” he said.

Sahu said as planned demonstration and dharna would be held in front of all the central PSUs here and in front of the collectorate opposing the move.

He said NALCO is closely associated with the pride of Odisha and any move for privatisation will be opposed by all in the state.

Sahu called upon general people in the state to oppose the move for the interest of the state. Nalco, he said has only 51.69 per cent stake and any further offloading of share will clear the way for privatisation.

