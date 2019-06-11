Mumbai: Ajay Devgn’s daughter Nysa is quite popular on social media. The 16-year-old posts pictures with her friends on Instagram that go viral. But, many of her pictures have invited the wrath of trolls.

Recently, Nysa Devgn, daughter of action star Ajay Devgn was trolled mercilessly by social media users after she uploaded her picture on Instagram wearing a long blue hoodie and shorts.

This has not gone well with her father who has now responded to the trolls. Ajay opened up on his daughter being trolled on social media. Addressing the same, the 50-year-old actor said that he doesn’t care.

During an interview, Ajay said “Jo bhi yeh karte hain, unka mindset bakwaas hota hai (The mindset of people who do these things is rubbish). So we too, don’t bother about all that, nor do we pay any heed to such nonsensical comments made through fake identities.”

Ajay Devgn is very protective about his family. A few days ago when Nysa was trolled for her dress, he supported her and said: “She is just a 16-year-old and I feel, at times, people forget that and talk rubbish. She was wearing such a long shirt and she was also wearing shorts. Now because of the length of the shirt, her shorts weren’t visible and the kid got trolled for that I don’t know what kind of people these are and because of them, we are paying the price.”

On Ajay Devgn’s professional front, he is currently working on “The Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior”. Ajay was recently seen in ‘De De Pyar De’ also starring Rakul Preet Singh, Tabu.

The film also features Saif Ali Khan. It is based on the life of Tanaji Malusare who was a military leader in the army of Chhatrapati Shivaji.

PNN/Agencies