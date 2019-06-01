Mumbai: Kids of Hindi film stars always remain in the limelight. While some are praised for their looks, many of them become the target of online trolls.

One of them is Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s elder daughter Nysa. Recently, Nysa was snapped outside a salon amidst her grandfather Veeru Devgn’s demise. This did not go well with netizens who trolled her brutally for going to a salon instead of being with family in this sad time.

Nysa was spotted in cargo pants and a crop top outside a salon. This was not the first time that Nysa got targeted by the social media users. Earlier, Nysa, who is studying in Singapore, was also trolled for her airport looks.

In an interview, Ajay Devgn expressed resentment and said: “Judge me, but don’t judge my kids. Kajol and I are the actors, judge us…it’s because of us, our children are under the spotlight every time. Being judgmental about someone is not a good thing. If I start passing a judgement on someone, that person would obviously feel bad…so do my children.”

He also said, “Honestly speaking, those people don’t really matter. But I feel bad sometimes when my kids go through such harsh trolling.”

Talking about how Nysa deals with trolling, Ajay Devgn said, “She used to get upset over trolling earlier, but now she doesn’t care about it anymore. She knows how to deal with it. She has accepted that there will be some people who will keep judging no matter what.” “Avoid it… If you will react, they will react more and this will continue. So better to stop fighting against trolls,” he added.