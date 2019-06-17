Manchester: India Sunday beat Pakistan by 89 runs (DLS method) in their rain-interrupted 2019 ICC World Cup clash at Manchester’s Old Trafford stadium. Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed won the toss and put India to bat first, a decision Rawalpindi Express Shoaib Akhtar heavily criticised.

In an 11-minute long video posted on YouTube, the legendary pace bowler slammed team’s captain Sarfaraz in his post-match review of the India Vs Pakistan World Cup 2019 encounter on his YouTube channel.

Such a brainless captain.

Ye log bas Waahga border pe ja k chalaange maar skty han.. Shoaib Akhtar burst out. pic.twitter.com/w4eAg1C6lB — Extremist 🇵🇰 (@hardcorefeminst) June 17, 2019

“I can’t understand how brainless can a captain be. How did Sarfaraz not realize that this team cannot chase?” Akhtar asked. He said that Sarfaraz committed the same mistake that Virat Kohli did after winning the toss in the Champions Trophy Final.

On Mohammad Amir, Akhtar said that despite taking three wickets in the game, the fast bowler was played easily by the Indian batsmen.

The former top bowler went on to call the team management clueless. “Our management is absolutely clueless. And Sarfaraz Ahmed has become a mamu (puppet) in front of the management. He doesn’t know how to captain and take decisions,” said Akhtar.

PNN