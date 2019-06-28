Hyderabad: Actor Akshay Kumar and some of the team members of “Sooryavanshi” shot at the cop drama’s fight master, who kept them “all alive during this epic crazy month”.

Akshay shared a photograph of Sunil Rodrigues, the action director of “Sooryavanshi”, on social media Friday.

“When your action is over and the only thing left to do is shoot the fight master. ‘Sooryavanshi’ giving love to the big man with the golden head who kept us all alive during this epic crazy month,” Akshay captioned the image in which he along with the movie’s director Rohit Shetty, actor Vivan Bhathena and others are seen pointing their guns at the fight master.

“Sooryavanshi” also features actress Katrina Kaif, who recently shot for the video of the recreation of the song “Tip tip barsa pani” along with Akshay.

The film will release March 27, 2020.