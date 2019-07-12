Mumbai: Even though Akshay Kumar loves his wife Twinkle Khanna very much, he is the first to admit that he hasn’t read any of her books. Akshay confessed this on Instagram after a function Wednesday evening which was conducted to celebrate the success of Twinkle’s latest book ‘Pyajamas Are Forgiving’. The book has been a huge success with more than 1,00,000 copies already sold.

The party was attended by none other than the world renowned author Jeffrey Archer. Incidentally it was also a momentous occasion for him as his novel ‘Kane and Abel’ is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. Akshay got to meet up with the novelist and they chit-chatted for a long time. It was not known what they discussed but one of the topics must have been cricket.

Archer is a huge cricket buff and with India losing in the World Cup semifinal Wednesday, the two must have discussed the probable causes for India’s defeat.

Akshay and Twinkle got married in 2001 and the two have two kids Nitara and Aarav. After a successful film career, Twinkle in the last decade has turned into a writer with many of her columns and books having a huge fan following.

Akshay took to his Instagram handle Thursday to share some of the party pictures. He shared a picture which had all the three of them – Archer, Twinkle and Akshay himself. He captioned the post “Last evening the wife was celebrating hitting the big 100,000 copies sold of her last book, ‘Pyjamas Are Forgiving’ and Mr Jeffrey Archer was celebrating the 40th anniversary of Kane And Abel. And me? Well, I was just hanging around as I have not read his books or hers.”

Akshay is currently completing the shoot for Rohit Shetty’s ‘Sooryavanshi opposite Katrina Kaif’. Others who have played pivotal roles in the film are Neena Gupta, Abhimanyu Singh, Vivan Bhatena, Sikander Kher and Niharica Raizada. The movie will hit the screens across the country March 27, 2020.

Akshay then will also be seen in ‘Good News’, alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. Recently, the actor also shared the teaser of his next release ‘Mission Mangal’.

Agencies