New Delhi: After the success of Ice Bucket, Kiki and the 10-Year Challenge, Bottle Cap Challenge is latest trend taking the Internet by a storm, and celebrities from Hollywood and Bollywood are not hesitating in giving it a try.

Kickstarted by taekwondo instructor and fighter Farabi Davletchin on Instagram, Bottle Cap Challenge expects participants to place a bottle on a solid surface with the cap loosely twisted shut. They then have to untwist the cap with a back-spin kick without using their hands to touch the bottle.

I couldn't resist 😉#BottleCapChallenge Inspired by my action idol #JasonStatham, I will repost/retweet the Best I see, come on Guys and Girls get your Bottle out and your Legs in the Air, Let's Do This 💪🏽 #FitIndia #WednesdayMotivation pic.twitter.com/RsDYDWhS5n — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 3, 2019

Actor Jason Statham, who is known for his action thriller roles, attempted the challenge spinning and kicking the cap of a bottle after was challenged by American singer John Mayer to perform the stunt.

Statham inspired Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar to share an Instagram video of him performing the stunt. “I couldn’t resist Bottle Cap challenge. I couldn’t resist. Inspired by my action idol Jason Statham. I will repost/retweet the best I see, come on guys and girls get your bottle out and your legs in the air, let’s do this,” Kumar captioned the video.

American DJ Diplo also took the challenge. “Since no one requested me to do this and also since no one thinks I’m good at anything except pushing button on stage… Here is evidence that I also do karate,” Diplo wrote alongside his video of performing the challenge.

Diplo also challenged The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and Former US President Barack Obama to take up the challenge.