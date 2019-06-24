Mumbai: Actor Akshay Kumar’s ‘Kesari’, which brings the story of the historic Battle of Saragarhi alive on the silver screen, will release in Japan in August.

Akshay took to Twitter to share the update.

“‘Kesari’, a film based on one of the bravest battles ever fought: 21 courageous soldiers against 10,000 invaders, is set to conquer Japan August 16, 2019,” he posted Monday.

The movie, backed by Dharma Productions, depicts the bravery of 21 Sikhs of the 36th Sikh Regiment (now the 4th Battalion of Sikh Regiment) of British India defending an Army post against more than 10,000 Afghan and Orakzai tribesmen.

The movie, directed by Anurag Singh, also stars Parineeti Chopra.

Zee Studios International took the film to 55 territories across the world and is now gearing up to showcase the film in Japan. This will be Akshay’s second outing in the territory after ‘PadMan’.

Vibha Chopra, Head-Global Syndication and International Film Distribution, ZEE Entertainment, said in a statement: “‘Kesari’ is a rare gem that transcends boundaries. It’s a tale which will resonate with audiences across the globe and its successful run at the global box office proves that.

“Japan is not a traditional or a mainstream market like the US, UK or the Middle East and we are excited to see how the diaspora reacts to an acclaimed title like ‘Kesari’ which was loved globally.”

IANS