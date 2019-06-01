Cuttack: Odisha’s legendary music director and singer Akshaya Mohanty’s wife Prabina Mohanty passed away here Friday night. She was 73.

Family sources said that she died of cardiac arrest at about 9:30pm.

Prabina had been to Barabati Palace here to take part in a marriage function. There she complained of heartache and was immediately rushed to SCB Medical College and Hospital where the doctors declared her dead on arrival.

She is survived by two sons-Mitrabhanu and Chitrabhanu and three daughters- Shreelekha, Shreeya and Priya.

Chitrabhanu is a known singer in Odisha.

Her son Mitrabhanu informed that her final rites will be performed at Satichaura cremation ground Saturday.

He further informed that his mother had first suffered the attack in 2006 and survived it. Friday’s was the second stroke.

Prabina — born in 1946 in Jagatsinghpur district — was an alumna of the Ravenshaw Girls High School. She had married Akshaya in 1967.

Akshaya, popularly known as Khoka Bhai predeceased her in 2002.

PNN