Rajnagar: Bhitarkanika wildlife sanctuary is one of the nature’s most beautiful and serene creations near Rajnagar block and was famous for estuarine crocodile. Gauri, an albino crocodile of Bhitarkanika, resides in a pen in the park turned 44 this Friday.

Gauri was born 21 June 1975 in Bitarkanika and the last year she was shifted to the bigger pond. She is the eye-candy of every visitors, scientists and travelers. Though she attends a certain age, but till now not able to attain motherhood and leading a solitary life.

PNN